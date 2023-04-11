State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in Dover by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in Dover by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dover from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.50.

Dover Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE DOV opened at $144.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.14. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $160.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.