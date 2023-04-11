State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $5,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on STLD. Citigroup downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $106.32 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $136.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.18%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Stories

