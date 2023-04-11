Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Invests $566,000 in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746,312 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,971 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after buying an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 1,130,540 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $352,468,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $411.48 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $451.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $393.06. The firm has a market cap of $309.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

