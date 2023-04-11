Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,642 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 3,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 13,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $930,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 1,072,237 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $132,078,000 after buying an additional 42,736 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,724 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $184.51 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $364.07. The stock has a market cap of $583.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.82 and a 200-day moving average of $185.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,318. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,318. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Guggenheim downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tesla from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. KGI Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.74.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

