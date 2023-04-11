Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Textron were worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Textron during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Textron during the first quarter worth about $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Textron during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

In other Textron news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at $50,108,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $68.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.16. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.48. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.11 and a 12-month high of $76.11.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Textron had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.00%.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

