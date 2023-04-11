The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 28.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $116.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.15. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.20 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of -21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.54.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.