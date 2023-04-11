The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALL. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 384.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,764 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 549.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,476,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,124 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 41.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,333,000 after buying an additional 759,114 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after buying an additional 745,096 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $116.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.15. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $103.20 and a 52 week high of $144.46.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -66.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.54.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.