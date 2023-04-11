The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,648 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $210.78 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.89 and its 200-day moving average is $184.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($7.69) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BA. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.06.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

