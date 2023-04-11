The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 297.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,490 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1,520.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at $533,844.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown acquired 5,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and have sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $51.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.70 and a 200 day moving average of $74.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.27.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.