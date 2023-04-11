The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 496.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EL. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.58.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $240.56 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $285.79. The company has a market capitalization of $85.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,955,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,955,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

