The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) versus WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Financial Comparison

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) and The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.3% of WisdomTree shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of The Goldman Sachs Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of WisdomTree shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of The Goldman Sachs Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for WisdomTree and The Goldman Sachs Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WisdomTree 0 1 0 0 2.00 The Goldman Sachs Group 1 6 9 0 2.50

Dividends

WisdomTree presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.35%. The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus price target of $393.54, suggesting a potential upside of 21.10%. Given The Goldman Sachs Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Goldman Sachs Group is more favorable than WisdomTree.

WisdomTree pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group pays an annual dividend of $10.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. WisdomTree pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Goldman Sachs Group pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The Goldman Sachs Group has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. The Goldman Sachs Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares WisdomTree and The Goldman Sachs Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree 16.82% 14.51% 4.11% The Goldman Sachs Group 16.39% 10.55% 0.73%

Volatility & Risk

WisdomTree has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Goldman Sachs Group has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WisdomTree and The Goldman Sachs Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree $301.35 million 2.93 $50.68 million $0.27 21.93 The Goldman Sachs Group $47.37 billion 2.29 $11.26 billion $30.06 10.81

The Goldman Sachs Group has higher revenue and earnings than WisdomTree. The Goldman Sachs Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WisdomTree, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

The Goldman Sachs Group beats WisdomTree on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc. operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers. The company was founded by Jonathan Laurence Steinberg on September 19, 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities. The Asset and Wealth Management segment provides investment services and manages client assets across investment strategies and asset classes. The Platform Solutions segment includes consumer platforms such as partnerships offering credit cards and point-of-sale financing, and transaction banking. The company was founded by Marcus Goldman in 1869 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

