TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of TransDigm Group worth $33,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 92,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 4,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustees of Princeton University boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Trustees of Princeton University now owns 32,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,375,000 after purchasing an additional 16,753 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDG. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $710.00 to $810.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $762.00.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 1.3 %

TDG stock opened at $733.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $772.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $732.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $650.11.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 16.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total value of $13,348,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,341,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total value of $13,348,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,341,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.24, for a total value of $4,454,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $14,765,551.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,393 shares of company stock worth $209,059,496 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Further Reading

