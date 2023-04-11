tru Independence LLC Has $4.93 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

tru Independence LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Lcnb Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $411.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $451.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $404.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.06.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

