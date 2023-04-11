United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Stock Performance

Shares of UG stock opened at $9.65 on Monday. United-Guardian has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average is $11.37. The stock has a market cap of $44.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UG. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in United-Guardian by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in United-Guardian by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in United-Guardian by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in United-Guardian by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

