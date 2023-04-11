UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Trimmed by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,311 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 3.4% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $19,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $515.18 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $449.70 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $482.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $506.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $602.00.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also

