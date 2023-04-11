UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Highview Capital Management LLC DE

Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,146 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.3% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,538 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,648,123 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $832,368,000 after buying an additional 1,123,340 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $537,996,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,752,598 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,400,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,969,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,903,103,000 after purchasing an additional 851,994 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $515.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $480.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $482.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.81. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $449.70 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.00.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

