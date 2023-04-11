University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) and Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Financial Analysis

University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB – Get Rating) and Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares University Bancorp and Southern States Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets University Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Southern States Bancshares 29.58% 14.49% 1.28%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.1% of Southern States Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.7% of University Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Southern States Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

University Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Southern States Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Southern States Bancshares pays out 11.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares University Bancorp and Southern States Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio University Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Southern States Bancshares $91.53 million 2.17 $27.07 million $3.02 7.52

Southern States Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than University Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for University Bancorp and Southern States Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score University Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Southern States Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00

Southern States Bancshares has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.24%. Given Southern States Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Southern States Bancshares is more favorable than University Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

University Bancorp has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern States Bancshares has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Southern States Bancshares beats University Bancorp on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About University Bancorp

University Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary. It offers acceptance of checking, savings, and time deposits. It operates through the following segments: The Bank and Midwest, University Lending Group, LLC (ULG), UIF Corporation (UIF), and Holding Company. The Bank and Midwest segment includes community banking and servicing. The ULG segment focuses on mortgage banking. The UIF segment covers faith-based lending. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

About Southern States Bancshares

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits. The company also provides real estate loan products, which include loans for real estate construction and development, residential mortgages, and commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial and industrial loans; and direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit loans. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, and ATM services. The company operates 15 offices in Alabama and Georgia, as well as a loan production office in Atlanta, Georgia. Southern States Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Anniston, Alabama.

