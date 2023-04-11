Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $154.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $165.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

