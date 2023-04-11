Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,387 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 0.4% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,466,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,673,000 after acquiring an additional 346,316 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,536,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,665 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,597,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,731,000 after buying an additional 124,427 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,463,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,723,000 after purchasing an additional 177,801 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,972,000 after purchasing an additional 50,605 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $53.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $56.94.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.