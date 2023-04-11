Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,403,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,136,000 after acquiring an additional 263,823 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,501,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,004,000 after purchasing an additional 188,403 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,682,000 after purchasing an additional 388,810 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 787,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,084,000 after purchasing an additional 19,586 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 775,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,999,000 after purchasing an additional 13,789 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $109.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.33. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.03 and a one year high of $123.22. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

