Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 183,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,295 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

VEA stock opened at $45.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $47.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.42.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

