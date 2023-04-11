Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,957 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 4.8% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $27,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,155,728 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,395,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,827,000 after acquiring an additional 60,370 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,668,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,536,000 after acquiring an additional 151,609 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,902,000 after acquiring an additional 204,684 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $247.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $278.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.40. The company has a market capitalization of $79.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

