Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,987 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.1% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VOO stock opened at $376.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $413.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $369.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.69. The stock has a market cap of $280.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.