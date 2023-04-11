Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $203.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.18. The firm has a market cap of $279.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $226.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.