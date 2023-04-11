Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Increased by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 399,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,515 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 9.8% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $56,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $139.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

