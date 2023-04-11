Versor Investments LP Sells 28,432 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,432 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 950,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,929,000 after acquiring an additional 35,388 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.6% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.8% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Down 0.1 %

CSX stock opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.29. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CSX. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CSX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.39.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.