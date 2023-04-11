VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) & Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Head to Head Comparison

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) and VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Rackspace Technology and VIQ Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rackspace Technology 2 7 1 0 1.90 VIQ Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus target price of $5.07, suggesting a potential upside of 168.08%. VIQ Solutions has a consensus target price of $1.13, suggesting a potential upside of 230.49%. Given VIQ Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VIQ Solutions is more favorable than Rackspace Technology.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rackspace Technology $3.12 billion 0.13 -$804.80 million ($3.81) -0.50 VIQ Solutions $45.84 million 0.26 -$8.71 million ($0.31) -1.10

This table compares Rackspace Technology and VIQ Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

VIQ Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rackspace Technology. VIQ Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rackspace Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.4% of VIQ Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Rackspace Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of VIQ Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Rackspace Technology has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VIQ Solutions has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rackspace Technology and VIQ Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rackspace Technology -25.78% 11.24% 1.94% VIQ Solutions -18.99% -56.07% -25.89%

Summary

VIQ Solutions beats Rackspace Technology on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications. Its Apps & Cross Platform segment includes managed applications; managed security services in the areas of security threat assessment and prevention, threat detection and response, rapid remediation, governance, and risk and compliance assistance across multiple cloud platforms, as well as privacy and data protection services, including detailed access restrictions and reporting; data services; and professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence driven digital voice and video capture technology and transcription solutions. Its solutions include CapturePro, MobileMic Pro, NetScribe, and aiAssist, FirstDraft and Lexel. The firm serves the law enforcement, legal, insurance, media, corporate, and government clients. The company was founded on November 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

