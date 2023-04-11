Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL) versus Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Financial Review

Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Rating) and Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Vivos and Quipt Home Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivos -6,586.84% N/A -159.23% Quipt Home Medical 4.83% 9.94% 5.78%

Risk and Volatility

Vivos has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quipt Home Medical has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivos $40,000.00 621.57 -$2.47 million N/A N/A Quipt Home Medical $139.86 million 1.79 $4.84 million $0.20 34.20

This table compares Vivos and Quipt Home Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Quipt Home Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Vivos.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.1% of Quipt Home Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of Vivos shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Quipt Home Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vivos and Quipt Home Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivos 0 0 0 0 N/A Quipt Home Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00

Quipt Home Medical has a consensus price target of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 71.78%. Given Quipt Home Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Quipt Home Medical is more favorable than Vivos.

Summary

Quipt Home Medical beats Vivos on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivos

Vivos, Inc. is a radiation oncology medical device company. It is engaged in the development of its yttrium-90 based brachytherapy device, RadioGel, for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. The firm’s product, RadioGel, is an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals. The company was founded by James C. Katzaroff on December 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Richland, WA.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions. The company also provides bariatric equipment, bathroom safety products, bilevel positive airway pressure, canes/crutches, continuous positive airway pressure, CPAP masks and accessories, hospital beds, humidifiers, nebulizers and compressors, oxygen concentrators, patient lifts, walkers, wheelchairs, and products for wound care. In addition, it offers ventilators; home-based sleep apnea and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatments; home-based healthcare logistics and services; medical supplies, medical equipment, mobility equipment, and respiratory equipment; and CPAP and BiPAP units, ventilation equipment and aids, daily and ambulatory aides, and equipment solutions, as well as home and hospital delivery, and oxygen therapy services. The company was formerly known as Protech Home Medical Corp. and changed its name to Quipt Home Medical Corp. in May 2021. Quipt Home Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky.

