Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $762,000. WJ Interests LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. WJ Interests LLC now owns 264,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,829,000 after purchasing an additional 65,105 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 163.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 64,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 39,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 401,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 75,503 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $92.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $76.80 and a 1 year high of $100.54.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

