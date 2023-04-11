Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $544,000 Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lowered its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Lantheus by 82.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Lantheus during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 435.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.33.

Lantheus Stock Performance

LNTH stock opened at $85.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $87.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.19 and its 200-day moving average is $63.87. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.56 and a beta of 0.66.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $263.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.61 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 3.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 7,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $559,074.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 3,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $302,419.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,747.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 7,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $559,074.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,702.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 233,787 shares of company stock worth $17,655,397. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Further Reading

