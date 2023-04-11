Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Purchases Shares of 23,166 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,166 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of HBAN opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average is $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 14.79%. Research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HBAN. Raymond James reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.14.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.