Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 964,649 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,201 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $36,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 9,808 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 250,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,954 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,415 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $36.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.40. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $47.28.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -52.60%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WBA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

