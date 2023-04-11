Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Acquires 5,468 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 2.6% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $6,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 3,550,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,097,000 after acquiring an additional 664,996 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,981,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,317,000 after buying an additional 649,302 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 805,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,557,000 after purchasing an additional 370,951 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4,204.6% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 213,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after purchasing an additional 208,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,652,000.

Shares of VT opened at $92.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.94 and a 200-day moving average of $87.85. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $76.80 and a 52 week high of $100.54.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

