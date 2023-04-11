Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Acquires 601 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,212,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,308,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430,454 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,838,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,107,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,764 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,997,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610,945 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,747,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,372,000 after acquiring an additional 178,516 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.45.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

