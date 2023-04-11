Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 19,225 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,063 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $93.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.62. The stock has a market cap of $253.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $96.08.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

