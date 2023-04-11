Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Purchases 807 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 2.0% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $161.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.10. The company has a market cap of $284.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $175.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Argus cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wolfe Research cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,268 shares of company stock valued at $27,231,420 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.