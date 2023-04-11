Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 84,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,303 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 55,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $106.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.59. The company has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $115.53.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

