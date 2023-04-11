Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Reduces Position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,036 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the first quarter worth about $161,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the first quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the first quarter worth about $185,000. 15.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0345 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

