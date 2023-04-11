Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Sells 100 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lowered its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Diageo were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 19.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEO opened at $184.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $210.00.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.5187 dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($48.30) to GBX 3,600 ($44.58) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.13) to GBX 2,750 ($34.06) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,060.00.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

