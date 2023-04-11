Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Trims Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 34,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $591,000. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CL. TheStreet lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.27.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $75.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.56 and a 200-day moving average of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

