Welch Group LLC Acquires 16,573 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 851,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,573 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 2.5% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $43,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 116,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 12,153 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 20,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFE opened at $41.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.45. The company has a market cap of $235.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.87.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

