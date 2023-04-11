West Bancorporation Inc. Sells 1,413 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

West Bancorporation Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.0% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746,312 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 1,130,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $352,468,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $411.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $309.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $404.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.06. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $451.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

