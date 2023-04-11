West Bancorporation Inc. Sells 56 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

West Bancorporation Inc. lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,799 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $275.79 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $280.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $681.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.29.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 45,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.70, for a total transaction of $7,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,190,888 shares in the company, valued at $196,139,253.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.70, for a total value of $7,411,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,190,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,139,253.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,773 shares of company stock worth $23,587,650 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $270.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.69.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

