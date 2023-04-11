West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Position Cut by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

WST stock opened at $349.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.90. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.19 and a 1 year high of $411.92. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $314.54 and a 200 day moving average of $266.84.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.38. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $708.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.84%.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total transaction of $483,855.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,697.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total value of $483,855.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,697.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total transaction of $14,183,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares in the company, valued at $27,627,006.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

