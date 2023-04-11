Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,013 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $20,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Yum China by 2.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Yum China by 0.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YUMC. TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $663,834.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $663,834.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,302,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE YUMC opened at $63.97 on Tuesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $64.57. The stock has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.92, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.52%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

