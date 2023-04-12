1,606 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Purchased by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 14,240.1% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,096,486 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth $91,541,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,035,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,198,000 after purchasing an additional 548,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth $93,221,000. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Up 0.7 %

Marriott International stock opened at $163.88 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.60. The company has a market capitalization of $50.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,711 shares of company stock worth $3,962,349 in the last three months. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.53.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.