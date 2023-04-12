1,680 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Acquired by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 396.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 668.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.81.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE YUM opened at $131.57 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $133.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.76. The firm has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $500,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,088. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.