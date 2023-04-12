1,736 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Purchased by Threadgill Financial LLC

Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA increased its position in United Parcel Service by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Melius initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.22.

In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $192.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $165.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.10 and its 200-day moving average is $178.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

