1,861 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Purchased by Seed Wealth Management Inc.

Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,069,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 3.9% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 11.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in NIKE by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

NIKE stock opened at $123.30 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $139.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $191.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

