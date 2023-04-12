2,175 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Bought by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. City State Bank boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% in the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $135.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $144.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.58.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on KMB. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.20.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

